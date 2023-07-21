Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Records 2.63 million Shares Traded, Reaches $5.43 High

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2631324 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.85B and an Enterprise Value of 2.87B. As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 262.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.15M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.54M with a Short Ratio of 8.54M, compared to 11.01M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HBM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.01, compared to 0.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $363.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $399.2M to a low estimate of $299.59M. As of the current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $415.45M, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $528M, an increase of 86.50% over than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $559.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $468.41M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.