I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI).

As of close of business last night, Civitas Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at $71.75, down -4.35% from its previous closing price of $75.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2443876 shares were traded. CIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CIVI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $71.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Counts Travis L bought 6,835 shares for $68.20 per share. The transaction valued at 466,126 led to the insider holds 36,799 shares of the business.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT sold 4,918,032 shares of CIVI for $299,999,952 on Jan 27. The 10% Owner now owns 16,480,721 shares after completing the transaction at $61.00 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Garbiso Sandra, who serves as the CAO and Treasurer of the company, sold 1,900 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 123,500 and left with 27,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIVI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.78B and an Enterprise Value of 5.66B. As of this moment, Civitas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIVI has reached a high of $76.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CIVI traded 678.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 783.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.44M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.81% stake in the company. Shares short for CIVI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 5.34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.38% and a Short% of Float of 17.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 7.22, CIVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.27 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $4.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $3.44 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.4 and $7.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.67. EPS for the following year is $12.94, with 5 analysts recommending between $18.8 and $7.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $642.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $684.7M to a low estimate of $600M. As of the current estimate, Civitas Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated decrease of -44.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $925.56M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of -$44.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $623M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.79B, down -11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.45B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.