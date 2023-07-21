Impinj Inc. (PI) Stock Price Peaks at $87.80 During Trading

The closing price of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) was $83.60 for the day, down -5.37% from the previous closing price of $88.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564644 shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on June 26, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 1,204 shares for $89.74 per share. The transaction valued at 108,048 led to the insider holds 299,396 shares of the business.

DOSSETT JEFFREY sold 482 shares of PI for $43,299 on Jul 13. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 41,810 shares after completing the transaction at $89.83 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, MECKLAI HUSSEIN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 421 shares for $89.77 each. As a result, the insider received 37,793 and left with 35,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.23B and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 82.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -282.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $144.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.44.

Shares Statistics:

PI traded an average of 692.66K shares per day over the past three months and 362.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.85M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.04% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3.7M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.52% and a Short% of Float of 15.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.8M to a low estimate of $82.17M. As of the current estimate, Impinj Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.8M, an estimated increase of 42.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.11M, an increase of 29.10% less than the figure of $42.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.91M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $360.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $331.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.8M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $410.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $443.2M and the low estimate is $370.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.