InMode Ltd. (INMD) Stock Closes down -1.72% on Thursday Trading

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) closed the day trading at $45.25 down -1.72% from the previous closing price of $46.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1261902 shares were traded. INMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INMD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INMD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.77B and an Enterprise Value of 3.20B. As of this moment, InMode’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INMD has reached a high of $46.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INMD traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INMD traded about 2.15M shares per day. A total of 83.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.17M. Insiders hold about 13.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INMD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.06M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 7.27M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.89% and a Short% of Float of 11.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.73 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $132M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.8M to a low estimate of $128M. As of the current estimate, InMode Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $113.55M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.69M, an increase of 23.20% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $529M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $533.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.27M, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $615.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $628.9M and the low estimate is $602.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.