Innodata Inc. (INOD) expected to report EPS of $0 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) closed at $12.15 down -10.00% from its previous closing price of $13.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726308 shares were traded. INOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Innodata Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Toor Nauman Sabeeh sold 41,278 shares for $12.33 per share. The transaction valued at 508,958 led to the insider holds 1,008,615 shares of the business.

Massey Stewart R sold 1,000 shares of INOD for $12,260 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 500 shares after completing the transaction at $12.26 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,780 shares for $12.59 each. As a result, the insider received 97,950 and left with 1,049,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INOD now has a Market Capitalization of 334.73M and an Enterprise Value of 328.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -56.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INOD has reached a high of $14.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INOD has traded an average of 587.58K shares per day and 648.62k over the past ten days. A total of 27.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.80M. Insiders hold about 9.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INOD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.1M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.01% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

