InterDigital Inc. (IDCC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) closed at $94.30 in the last session, down -1.85% from day before closing price of $96.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633498 shares were traded. IDCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IDCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $105 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Cohen Eric sold 4,329 shares for $96.13 per share. The transaction valued at 416,144 led to the insider holds 25,959 shares of the business.

Lesaicherre Pierre-Yves sold 1,325 shares of IDCC for $114,175 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 4,103 shares after completing the transaction at $86.17 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Markley John D. Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $86.17 each. As a result, the insider received 94,787 and left with 9,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDCC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.52B and an Enterprise Value of 2.18B. As of this moment, InterDigital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDCC has reached a high of $98.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IDCC traded on average about 393.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 394.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.38M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IDCC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 2.99M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.49% and a Short% of Float of 17.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IDCC is 1.40, which was 1.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $2.87 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.95 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.55. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.13 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $102.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104M to a low estimate of $101.2M. As of the current estimate, InterDigital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.66M, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.62M, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of -$17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $584M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $513.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $457.79M, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $476.4M and the low estimate is $434.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.