Invest in Intel Corporation (INTC) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at $33.37 down -3.16% from its previous closing price of $34.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37810167 shares were traded. INTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intel Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when INTEL CORP sold 38,500,000 shares for $40.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,572,532,500 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 8,200 shares of INTC for $249,324 on May 01. The CEO now owns 138,265 shares after completing the transaction at $30.41 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, GELSINGER PATRICK P, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 9,700 shares for $25.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,081 and bolstered with 18,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTC now has a Market Capitalization of 139.19B and an Enterprise Value of 161.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $40.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INTC has traded an average of 44.04M shares per day and 32.18M over the past ten days. A total of 4.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.17B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 64.1M with a Short Ratio of 64.10M, compared to 66.59M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INTC is 0.50, from 1.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.98. The current Payout Ratio is 74.83% for INTC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 29 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 37 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.51B to a low estimate of $11.99B. As of the current estimate, Intel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.32B, an estimated decrease of -20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.22B, a decrease of -13.30% over than the figure of -$20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.52B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.05B, down -18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.22B and the low estimate is $50.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.