INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) closed the day trading at $0.17 down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0007 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607038 shares were traded. INVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1820 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1710.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INVO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.89M and an Enterprise Value of 3.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVO has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5995.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INVO traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INVO traded about 258.79k shares per day. A total of 12.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.92M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INVO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 474.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 52.66k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $822k, up 243.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.44M and the low estimate is $8.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 199.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.