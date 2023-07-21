Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs IONS

After finishing at $42.03 in the prior trading day, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) closed at $40.96, down -2.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1183013 shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IONS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when KLEIN JOSEPH III sold 3,555 shares for $42.00 per share. The transaction valued at 149,310 led to the insider holds 20,346 shares of the business.

Monia Brett P sold 18,650 shares of IONS for $787,953 on Jul 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 121,724 shares after completing the transaction at $42.25 per share. On May 24, another insider, O’NEIL PATRICK R., who serves as the EVP CLO & General Counsel of the company, sold 1,527 shares for $41.70 each. As a result, the insider received 63,676 and left with 40,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.86B and an Enterprise Value of 4.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.62M with a Short Ratio of 8.62M, compared to 6.52M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.55. EPS for the following year is -$3.32, with 19 analysts recommending between -$2.02 and -$4.48.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $142.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.3M to a low estimate of $129.03M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.31M, a decrease of -12.80% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.9M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $640.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $565M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587M, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $805.11M and the low estimate is $484.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.