It’s a good day to be an Insulet Corporation (PODD) shareholder

The closing price of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) was $278.83 for the day, down -3.12% from the previous closing price of $287.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731871 shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $289.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $277.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PODD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when McMillan Wayde D. sold 1,388 shares for $282.94 per share. The transaction valued at 392,721 led to the insider holds 21,477 shares of the business.

Manea Dan sold 175 shares of PODD for $50,750 on Jun 20. The SVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 4,522 shares after completing the transaction at $290.00 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, BORIO LUCIANA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $283.38 each. As a result, the insider received 141,690 and left with 2,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PODD now has a Market Capitalization of 19.43B and an Enterprise Value of 20.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 196.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $335.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $208.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 290.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 291.38.

Shares Statistics:

PODD traded an average of 575.62K shares per day over the past three months and 474.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.39% stake in the company. Shares short for PODD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 2.84M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $387.5M to a low estimate of $379.71M. As of the current estimate, Insulet Corporation’s year-ago sales were $299.4M, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.9M, an increase of 28.30% less than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $415M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.