It’s an appealing income play to consider Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

As of close of business last night, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.62, down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $9.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 961126 shares were traded. HOPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HOPE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on May 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Stenger Thomas sold 3,418 shares for $9.20 per share. The transaction valued at 31,432 led to the insider holds 35,200 shares of the business.

Zuehls Dale S. bought 98 shares of HOPE for $801 on May 03. The Director now owns 35,101 shares after completing the transaction at $8.18 per share. On May 02, another insider, Zuehls Dale S., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,402 shares for $8.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,332 and bolstered with 35,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOPE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B. As of this moment, Hope’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOPE has reached a high of $15.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HOPE traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 975.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.12M. Insiders hold about 4.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOPE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 3.01M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, HOPE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.49. The current Payout Ratio is 34.10% for HOPE, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $141.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.3M to a low estimate of $132.99M. As of the current estimate, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.08M, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.29M, a decrease of -15.20% less than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $578.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $565.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $571.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $629.82M, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $594.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $624M and the low estimate is $574M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.