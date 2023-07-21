It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Meta Platforms Inc. (META) stock

The price of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) closed at $302.52 in the last session, down -4.27% from day before closing price of $316.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23670147 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $315.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $302.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at META’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on July 19, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $340 from $265 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Newstead Jennifer sold 722 shares for $310.97 per share. The transaction valued at 224,520 led to the insider holds 32,312 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 722 shares of META for $211,908 on Jul 11. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 33,034 shares after completing the transaction at $293.50 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 722 shares for $286.70 each. As a result, the insider received 206,997 and left with 33,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, META now has a Market Capitalization of 775.28B and an Enterprise Value of 765.41B. As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $318.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 273.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 185.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, META traded on average about 24.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.21B. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Jun 29, 2023 were 26.27M with a Short Ratio of 26.27M, compared to 27.79M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 37 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.41 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $2.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.06, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.81 and $8.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.8. EPS for the following year is $14.83, with 49 analysts recommending between $18.22 and $10.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 39 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.89B to a low estimate of $29.79B. As of the current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.82B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 38 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.28B, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.72B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $126.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.61B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 49 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $141.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.82B and the low estimate is $124.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.