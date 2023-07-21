JBGS (JBG SMITH Properties): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) closed at $16.09 down -2.78% from its previous closing price of $16.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743309 shares were traded. JBGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of JBG SMITH Properties’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $30 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Banerjee Madhumita Moina sold 41,751 shares for $18.14 per share. The transaction valued at 757,363 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Paul David Peter sold 562 shares of JBGS for $11,201 on Dec 09. The Pres. & Chief Operating Off. now owns 1,160 shares after completing the transaction at $19.93 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Stewart Robert Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,591 shares for $19.50 each. As a result, the insider received 752,524 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 3.93B. As of this moment, JBG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBGS has reached a high of $25.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JBGS has traded an average of 2.08M shares per day and 1.3M over the past ten days. A total of 114.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.86M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JBGS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.57M with a Short Ratio of 7.57M, compared to 8.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for JBGS is 0.90, from 0.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.22.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $155.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $155.28M to a low estimate of $155.28M. As of the current estimate, JBG SMITH Properties’s year-ago sales were $145.5M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.88M, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.88M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $527.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $574.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $605.82M, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625.39M and the low estimate is $527.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.