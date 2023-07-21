KB Home (KBH) Stocks Hit Low of $51.51 Before Closing at $51.88

In the latest session, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) closed at $51.88 down -5.19% from its previous closing price of $54.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2321917 shares were traded. KBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KB Home’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Kaminski Jeff sold 108,396 shares for $51.15 per share. The transaction valued at 5,544,455 led to the insider holds 152,626 shares of the business.

MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 150,000 shares of KBH for $6,788,411 on May 16. The President and CEO now owns 1,472,577 shares after completing the transaction at $45.26 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, PRAW ALBERT Z, who serves as the EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. of the company, sold 29,777 shares for $28.77 each. As a result, the insider received 856,684 and left with 143,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KBH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.18B and an Enterprise Value of 5.34B. As of this moment, KB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBH has reached a high of $55.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KBH has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 81.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KBH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.26M, compared to 5.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KBH is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for KBH, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $5.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.4. EPS for the following year is $7.02, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.66B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, KB Home’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, a decrease of -20.50% less than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.9B, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $6.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.