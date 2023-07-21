Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Stocks Hit Low of $16.76 Before Closing at $16.88

In the latest session, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) closed at $16.88 down -1.80% from its previous closing price of $17.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668481 shares were traded. KW stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh sold 23,666 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 380,786 led to the insider holds 23,934 shares of the business.

ZAX STANLEY R bought 35,000 shares of KW for $635,250 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 458,800 shares after completing the transaction at $18.15 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, RICKS MARY, who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, sold 62,357 shares for $19.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,187,901 and left with 2,031,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 8.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KW has reached a high of $20.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KW has traded an average of 855.69K shares per day and 628.91k over the past ten days. A total of 137.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.16M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 5.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KW is 0.96, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69.

Earnings Estimates

