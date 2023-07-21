KT Corporation (KT) Shares Decline by -1.11% to Close at $11.56

As of close of business last night, KT Corporation’s stock clocked out at $11.56, down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $11.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795281 shares were traded. KT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.54.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.72B and an Enterprise Value of 11.27B. As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $14.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KT traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 807.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 511.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 483.90M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.5M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1,960.00, KT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.