LendingClub Corporation (LC) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $10.33

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) closed the day trading at $10.33 down -4.17% from the previous closing price of $10.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1863992 shares were traded. LC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on June 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Cutler Stephen M bought 7,407 shares for $6.75 per share. The transaction valued at 49,997 led to the insider holds 14,806 shares of the business.

Cutler Stephen M bought 7,250 shares of LC for $49,299 on May 05. The Director now owns 7,399 shares after completing the transaction at $6.80 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, ARMSTRONG ANNIE, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 38,322 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 386,293 and left with 165,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B. As of this moment, LendingClub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LC has reached a high of $15.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LC traded about 1.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LC traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 106.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.99M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 4.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $227.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $233.6M to a low estimate of $220M. As of the current estimate, LendingClub Corporation’s year-ago sales were $330.06M, an estimated decrease of -31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.67M, a decrease of -22.10% over than the figure of -$31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $223.06M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $960M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $911.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $935.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $976M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.