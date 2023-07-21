LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Shares Decline by -1.92% to Close at $57.17

As of close of business last night, LKQ Corporation’s stock clocked out at $57.17, down -1.92% from its previous closing price of $58.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1112884 shares were traded. LKQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.77.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LKQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Divitto Meg sold 2,300 shares for $54.16 per share. The transaction valued at 124,580 led to the insider holds 15,607 shares of the business.

Mendel John W sold 1,290 shares of LKQ for $73,676 on May 09. The Director now owns 15,800 shares after completing the transaction at $57.11 per share. On May 09, another insider, Berard Patrick, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 968 shares for $57.12 each. As a result, the insider received 55,292 and left with 13,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LKQ now has a Market Capitalization of 15.28B and an Enterprise Value of 18.97B. As of this moment, LKQ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKQ has reached a high of $59.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LKQ traded 1.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 267.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.11% stake in the company. Shares short for LKQ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 3.05M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.05, LKQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.70% for LKQ, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $3.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.59B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, LKQ Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.34B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.32B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.24B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LKQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.79B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.28B and the low estimate is $13.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.