M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Stocks Hit Low of $45.80 Before Closing at $46.28

In the latest session, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) closed at $46.28 down -5.57% from its previous closing price of $49.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017795 shares were traded. MDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.80.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when MIZEL LARRY A sold 1,322,697 shares for $44.21 per share. The transaction valued at 58,472,890 led to the insider holds 115,712 shares of the business.

Berman Michael A sold 17,000 shares of MDC for $767,590 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 22,085 shares after completing the transaction at $45.15 per share. On May 10, another insider, Baker Raymond T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 29,160 shares for $41.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,202,558 and left with 48,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.38B and an Enterprise Value of 3.42B. As of this moment, M.D.C.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDC has reached a high of $49.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDC has traded an average of 704.84K shares per day and 720.13k over the past ten days. A total of 72.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.45M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MDC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MDC is 2.00, from 2.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.88. The current Payout Ratio is 29.00% for MDC, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2021 when the company split stock in a 13:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.57. EPS for the following year is $3.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $935.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $950M to a low estimate of $908M. As of the current estimate, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -37.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $967.52M, a decrease of -32.90% over than the figure of -$37.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $888M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, down -29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.92B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.