Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $3.99

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) closed the day trading at $138.10 down -5.60% from the previous closing price of $146.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546127 shares were traded. MTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Michael R. Odell sold 10,000 shares for $127.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,278,400 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

Lord Phillippe sold 3,900 shares of MTH for $491,517 on Apr 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 42,760 shares after completing the transaction at $126.03 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, HADDOCK GERALD W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $124.64 each. As a result, the insider received 249,280 and left with 6,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.08B and an Enterprise Value of 5.29B. As of this moment, Meritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTH has reached a high of $148.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTH traded about 389.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTH traded about 324.08k shares per day. A total of 36.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.03M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.67% stake in the company. Shares short for MTH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 916.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Dividends & Splits

MTH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 1.10% for MTH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.09 and a low estimate of $3.11, while EPS last year was $6.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.99, with high estimates of $4.85 and low estimates of $3.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.5 and $13.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.42. EPS for the following year is $16.32, with 11 analysts recommending between $20.37 and $11.05.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Meritage Homes Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, a decrease of -14.30% less than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.29B, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.82B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.