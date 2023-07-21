Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) closed the day trading at $88.24 down -3.80% from the previous closing price of $91.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6039845 shares were traded. MCHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCHP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 211.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,470 shares for $78.32 per share. The transaction valued at 193,450 led to the insider holds 32,004 shares of the business.

Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,777 shares of MCHP for $226,548 on Feb 23. The Senior VP and CFO now owns 30,582 shares after completing the transaction at $81.58 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Johnson Karlton D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 396 shares for $81.00 each. As a result, the insider received 32,076 and left with 973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCHP now has a Market Capitalization of 48.03B and an Enterprise Value of 54.40B. As of this moment, Microchip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP has reached a high of $93.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCHP traded about 5.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCHP traded about 4.52M shares per day. A total of 547.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 532.71M. Insiders hold about 2.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MCHP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.7M with a Short Ratio of 19.70M, compared to 19.19M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Dividends & Splits

MCHP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.53, up from 1.26 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47. The current Payout Ratio is 31.10% for MCHP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.96 and $5.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.33. EPS for the following year is $6.48, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.94 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, Microchip Technology Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.44B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.92B and the low estimate is $8.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.