Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Stocks Hit Low of $524.93 Before Closing at $529.05

In the latest session, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) closed at $529.05 down -7.91% from its previous closing price of $574.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$45.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143956 shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $549.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $524.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 149.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Hsing Michael sold 10,960 shares for $537.79 per share. The transaction valued at 5,894,178 led to the insider holds 1,049,447 shares of the business.

Sciammas Maurice sold 4,305 shares of MPWR for $2,315,186 on Jul 03. The Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing now owns 200,044 shares after completing the transaction at $537.79 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Tseng Saria, who serves as the VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 4,305 shares for $537.79 each. As a result, the insider received 2,315,186 and left with 269,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 25.09B and an Enterprise Value of 24.35B. As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $595.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $301.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 499.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 438.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MPWR has traded an average of 620.35K shares per day and 539.59k over the past ten days. A total of 47.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.90M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.79M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MPWR is 4.00, from 3.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $3.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.08, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.34 and $11.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.97. EPS for the following year is $13.96, with 12 analysts recommending between $15.67 and $12.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $440.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $444M to a low estimate of $439.84M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $476.42M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $494.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $466M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.