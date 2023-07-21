News Corporation (NWS) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, News Corporation’s stock clocked out at $20.11, down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $20.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660693 shares were traded. NWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NWS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Pitofsky David B sold 23,750 shares for $17.23 per share. The transaction valued at 409,165 led to the insider holds 63,956 shares of the business.

Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares of NWS for $1,536,417 on Aug 15. The General Counsel now owns 87,706 shares after completing the transaction at $18.73 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.41B and an Enterprise Value of 13.94B. As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWS has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NWS traded 741.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 665.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.84M. Insiders hold about 40.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.82% stake in the company. Shares short for NWS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NWS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 18.94% for NWS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:3 ratio.