Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Records 1.29 million Shares Traded, Reaches $29.35 High

After finishing at $29.48 in the prior trading day, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) closed at $28.73, down -2.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1292333 shares were traded. NTNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Wall Tyler sold 90,000 shares for $26.19 per share. The transaction valued at 2,357,073 led to the insider holds 48,256 shares of the business.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 5,000 shares of NTNX for $141,715 on Dec 21. The President and CEO now owns 310,348 shares after completing the transaction at $28.34 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Conway Craig, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $30.38 each. As a result, the insider received 759,575 and left with 33,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTNX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.77B and an Enterprise Value of 6.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $33.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.97M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 4.69M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $475.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $477.5M to a low estimate of $472.94M. As of the current estimate, Nutanix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385.54M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.