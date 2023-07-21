NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at $455.20 in the last session, down -3.31% from day before closing price of $470.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53316420 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $470.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $450.62.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 241.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $570.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Dabiri John sold 283 shares for $424.53 per share. The transaction valued at 120,142 led to the insider holds 2,401 shares of the business.

STEVENS MARK A sold 40,000 shares of NVDA for $17,282,441 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 1,052,286 shares after completing the transaction at $432.06 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, STEVENS MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 78,602 shares for $430.50 each. As a result, the insider received 33,838,168 and left with 1,092,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVDA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12T and an Enterprise Value of 1.12T. As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 236.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 45.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 43.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 174.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $480.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 389.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 245.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVDA traded on average about 48.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 47.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.37B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 26.06M with a Short Ratio of 26.06M, compared to 26.88M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NVDA is 0.16, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.18. The current Payout Ratio is 8.30% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 33 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.37 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $2.71 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.11 and $7.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.89. EPS for the following year is $11.1, with 38 analysts recommending between $19.19 and $7.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 32 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12B to a low estimate of $10.96B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.7B, an estimated increase of 65.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.97B, up 60.30% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.63B and the low estimate is $41.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.