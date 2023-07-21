NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s stock clocked out at $211.95, down -3.78% from its previous closing price of $220.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3360664 shares were traded. NXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $218.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NXPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Jensen Christopher L sold 9,696 shares for $185.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,793,760 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Wuamett Jennifer sold 15,000 shares of NXPI for $2,497,800 on May 05. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 30,569 shares after completing the transaction at $166.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXPI now has a Market Capitalization of 55.05B and an Enterprise Value of 62.29B. As of this moment, NXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has reached a high of $224.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 190.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 174.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NXPI traded 2.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 259.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NXPI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.98M, compared to 6.72M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.55, NXPI has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.45 and a low estimate of $3.26, while EPS last year was $3.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.43, with high estimates of $3.6 and low estimates of $3.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.8 and $11.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.35. EPS for the following year is $14.38, with 24 analysts recommending between $16 and $11.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $3.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.25B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of the current estimate, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.31B, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of -$3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.21B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.41B and the low estimate is $12.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.