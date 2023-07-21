Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) expected to report EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) closed at $71.58 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $72.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712103 shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when FLEISHMAN STANLEY sold 1,592 shares for $64.22 per share. The transaction valued at 102,238 led to the insider holds 57,161 shares of the business.

HENDRICKSON THOMAS sold 3,000 shares of OLLI for $175,560 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 610 shares after completing the transaction at $58.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLLI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.42B and an Enterprise Value of 4.60B. As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $73.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLLI has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 61.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.55% stake in the company. Shares short for OLLI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 5.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.31% and a Short% of Float of 11.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $497.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $503.4M to a low estimate of $493.2M. As of the current estimate, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.48M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.