ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Records -4.52% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) was $97.30 for the day, down -4.52% from the previous closing price of $101.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9210814 shares were traded. ON stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when El-Khoury Hassane sold 20,000 shares for $105.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,100,000 led to the insider holds 531,388 shares of the business.

KEETON SIMON sold 10,276 shares of ON for $1,027,641 on Jul 13. The EVP & GM, PSG now owns 185,539 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, KEETON SIMON, who serves as the EVP & GM, PSG of the company, sold 11,310 shares for $95.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,074,450 and left with 196,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ON now has a Market Capitalization of 42.02B and an Enterprise Value of 42.82B. As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $105.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.59.

Shares Statistics:

ON traded an average of 6.94M shares per day over the past three months and 5.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 431.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.19% stake in the company. Shares short for ON as of Jun 29, 2023 were 27.68M with a Short Ratio of 27.68M, compared to 26.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, a decrease of -2.50% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.33B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.23B and the low estimate is $8.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.