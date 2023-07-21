Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1273979 shares were traded. PRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Foresite Capital Opportunity M bought 773,952 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,160,928 led to the insider holds 8,773,134 shares of the business.

Foresite Capital Management V, bought 773,952 shares of PRDS for $1,160,928 on Apr 05. The 10% Owner now owns 13,583,762 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Brusky Sean P., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,990 and bolstered with 21,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRDS now has a Market Capitalization of 132.69M and an Enterprise Value of -39.54M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRDS has reached a high of $3.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5985.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRDS traded on average about 293.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 870.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.15M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.95M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.