Photronics Inc. (PLAB)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) closed at $25.27 in the last session, down -4.24% from day before closing price of $26.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548193 shares were traded. PLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares for $17.33 per share. The transaction valued at 34,660 led to the insider holds 56,379 shares of the business.

TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares of PLAB for $37,880 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 58,379 shares after completing the transaction at $18.94 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, TYSON MITCHELL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $16.53 each. As a result, the insider received 33,060 and left with 60,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B and an Enterprise Value of 1.20B. As of this moment, Photronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has reached a high of $26.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLAB traded on average about 621.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 510.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.84M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 2.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Photronics, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $46.40, with high estimates of $157.85 and low estimates of $28.78.

