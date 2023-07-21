Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Rise 0.08% in Day Trading, Closes at $12.37

The price of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at $12.37 in the last session, up 0.08% from day before closing price of $12.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 846367 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Chau On sold 78,810,506 shares for $7.93 per share. The transaction valued at 624,967,313 led to the insider holds 2,000,000 shares of the business.

Chau On sold 300,000 shares of PLTK for $3,520,140 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 80,810,506 shares after completing the transaction at $11.73 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Chau On, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $10.94 each. As a result, the insider received 2,187,720 and left with 81,110,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTK now has a Market Capitalization of 4.52B and an Enterprise Value of 6.29B. As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLTK traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 961.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 364.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 3.38M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 15.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $651.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $659.1M to a low estimate of $635.51M. As of the current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $659.6M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $648.85M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $654.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $641.44M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.