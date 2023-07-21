Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed at $104.79 down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $105.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1275028 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Qorvo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when HARDING JOHN R sold 1,000 shares for $99.72 per share. The transaction valued at 99,720 led to the insider holds 5,759 shares of the business.

CREVISTON STEVEN E sold 3,000 shares of QRVO for $300,000 on May 26. The SVP, Connectivity & Sensors now owns 75,891 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On May 22, another insider, BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 11,218 shares for $93.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,052,697 and left with 178,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QRVO now has a Market Capitalization of 10.28B and an Enterprise Value of 11.52B. As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 113.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $114.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QRVO has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 99.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.61M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.13 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 23 analysts recommending between $9.39 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $639.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $641.73M to a low estimate of $633.85M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -38.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $959.87M, a decrease of -15.80% over than the figure of -$38.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $992M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $899.16M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.56B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.