RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Records 0.52 million Shares Traded, Reaches $34.32 High

After finishing at $34.30 in the prior trading day, RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) closed at $33.78, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522647 shares were traded. RDNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RDNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when HAMES NORMAN R sold 10,000 shares for $31.12 per share. The transaction valued at 311,200 led to the insider holds 278,485 shares of the business.

HAMES NORMAN R sold 15,000 shares of RDNT for $463,800 on Jun 07. The Pres and COO-West Operations now owns 288,485 shares after completing the transaction at $30.92 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, HAMES NORMAN R, who serves as the Pres and COO-West Operations of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $31.11 each. As a result, the insider received 622,200 and left with 303,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDNT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.27B and an Enterprise Value of 3.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDNT has reached a high of $34.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 574.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 611.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.08M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RDNT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.71M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $389.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $394.25M to a low estimate of $384.8M. As of the current estimate, RadNet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $354.38M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $389.46M, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.71M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.