Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) was $13.71 for the day, down -11.83% from the previous closing price of $15.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 854736 shares were traded. RELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.80.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RELL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Feltl & Co. on September 06, 2007, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when PELOQUIN GREGORY J sold 24,000 shares for $17.98 per share. The transaction valued at 431,628 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PLANTE PAUL J sold 15,000 shares of RELL for $271,382 on May 18. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $18.09 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Belin Jacques, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $24.01 each. As a result, the insider received 120,040 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELL now has a Market Capitalization of 194.57M and an Enterprise Value of 172.05M. As of this moment, Richardson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELL has reached a high of $27.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.32.

Shares Statistics:

RELL traded an average of 183.93K shares per day over the past three months and 245.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.46M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RELL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 804.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 656.69k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, RELL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.22. The current Payout Ratio is 15.70% for RELL, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 1987 when the company split stock in a 110:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.6M to a low estimate of $61.6M. As of the current estimate, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $62.4M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.66M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335.8M and the low estimate is $335.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.