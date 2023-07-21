SM Energy Company (SM) Shares Decline by -0.43% to Close at $34.61

As of close of business last night, SM Energy Company’s stock clocked out at $34.61, down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $34.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356353 shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.01.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares for $25.63 per share. The transaction valued at 25,630 led to the insider holds 406,063 shares of the business.

Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of SM for $29,150 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 405,063 shares after completing the transaction at $29.15 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Vogel Herbert S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $29.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,480 and bolstered with 404,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.08B and an Enterprise Value of 5.18B. As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $48.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SM traded 1.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.42M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.87M, compared to 6.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.45, SM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 3.00% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.87 and $4.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $6.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.14 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $564.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $614.9M to a low estimate of $532M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $992.1M, an estimated decrease of -43.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $602.99M, a decrease of -27.80% over than the figure of -$43.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $680.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $575M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36B, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.