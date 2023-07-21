Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) was $272.74 for the day, down -7.33% from the previous closing price of $294.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$21.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714229 shares were traded. SNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $291.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $272.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on July 17, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $324 from $298 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Boyd Iain sold 8,963 shares for $289.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,592,985 led to the insider holds 7,345 shares of the business.

Chambers Timothy L sold 4,680 shares of SNA for $1,353,873 on Jul 11. The Sr VP & Pres – Tools now owns 12,998 shares after completing the transaction at $289.29 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Chambers Timothy L, who serves as the Sr VP & Pres – Tools of the company, sold 4,598 shares for $289.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,329,129 and left with 13,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNA now has a Market Capitalization of 14.44B and an Enterprise Value of 14.85B. As of this moment, Snap-on’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNA has reached a high of $297.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 271.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 245.87.

Shares Statistics:

SNA traded an average of 298.86K shares per day over the past three months and 319.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.95M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SNA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SNA has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 34.20% for SNA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 1996 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.8 and a low estimate of $4.46, while EPS last year was $4.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.26, with high estimates of $4.6 and low estimates of $3.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.66 and $17.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.96. EPS for the following year is $18.85, with 9 analysts recommending between $20.37 and $16.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Snap-on Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.49B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.