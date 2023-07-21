Sonos Inc. (SONO) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $16.30

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) closed the day trading at $16.30 down -5.83% from the previous closing price of $17.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1979614 shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SONO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Coles Joanna sold 905 shares for $16.42 per share. The transaction valued at 14,860 led to the insider holds 21,153 shares of the business.

Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of SONO for $13,575 on Jun 05. The Director now owns 22,058 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On May 15, another insider, Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 6,060 shares for $15.41 each. As a result, the insider received 93,356 and left with 29,177 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $24.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SONO traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SONO traded about 1.61M shares per day. A total of 127.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 12.69M, compared to 14.63M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.89% and a Short% of Float of 13.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.62 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $334.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $344.3M to a low estimate of $316.03M. As of the current estimate, Sonos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $371.78M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.41M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $344.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.86M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.