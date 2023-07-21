Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Shares Decline by -0.22% to Close at $9.07

As of close of business last night, Suzano S.A.’s stock clocked out at $9.07, down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 866927 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUZ now has a Market Capitalization of 11.76B and an Enterprise Value of 24.68B. As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $11.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUZ traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.66M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SUZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.21B and the low estimate is $8.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.