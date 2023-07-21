Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Shares Decline by -4.38% to Close at $49.38

As of close of business last night, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s stock clocked out at $49.38, down -4.38% from its previous closing price of $51.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730911 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TMHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when LYON WILLIAM H sold 36,398 shares for $52.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,892,696 led to the insider holds 7,427 shares of the business.

LYON WILLIAM H sold 112,000 shares of TMHC for $5,609,530 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 8,127 shares after completing the transaction at $50.09 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, LYON WILLIAM H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $49.03 each. As a result, the insider received 98,060 and left with 108,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMHC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.39B and an Enterprise Value of 6.91B. As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $52.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TMHC traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 883.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TMHC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 4.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.03 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.78. EPS for the following year is $6.52, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, a decrease of -19.90% less than the figure of -$10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.89B, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.58B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.