Teradata Corporation (TDC) Stocks Hit Low of $54.65 Before Closing at $54.83

In the latest session, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) closed at $54.83 down -1.91% from its previous closing price of $55.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1246611 shares were traded. TDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teradata Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Gianoni Michael P sold 29,053 shares for $51.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,498,292 led to the insider holds 38,107 shares of the business.

MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold 12,500 shares of TDC for $612,484 on Jun 09. The President and CEO now owns 532,997 shares after completing the transaction at $49.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, BRAMLEY CLAIRE, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,528 shares for $44.21 each. As a result, the insider received 200,183 and left with 120,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.54B and an Enterprise Value of 5.64B. As of this moment, Teradata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 154.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDC has reached a high of $57.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDC has traded an average of 914.86K shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 101.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 3.6M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $446.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $457M to a low estimate of $437M. As of the current estimate, Teradata Corporation’s year-ago sales were $430M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $437.47M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $430M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.