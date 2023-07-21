The name Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) was $15.02 for the day, down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $15.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524821 shares were traded. SRAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRAD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $18 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRAD now has a Market Capitalization of 4.46B and an Enterprise Value of 4.22B. As of this moment, Sportradar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2503.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRAD has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.33.

Shares Statistics:

SRAD traded an average of 332.49K shares per day over the past three months and 424.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 296.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.40M. Insiders hold about 2.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRAD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.49M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.89M to a low estimate of $242.53M. As of the current estimate, Sportradar Group AG’s year-ago sales were $180.58M, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $792.4M, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.