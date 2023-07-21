There Is Still Room For FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) closed at $253.16 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $255.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851912 shares were traded. FLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $255.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $310.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when King Alan sold 1,379 shares for $223.38 per share. The transaction valued at 308,037 led to the insider holds 9,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLT now has a Market Capitalization of 18.69B and an Enterprise Value of 24.22B. As of this moment, FLEETCOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLT has reached a high of $263.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $161.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 241.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 207.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLT traded on average about 495.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 444.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.57M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FLT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.25 and a low estimate of $4.08, while EPS last year was $4.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.56, with high estimates of $4.68 and low estimates of $4.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.4 and $16.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.09. EPS for the following year is $19.76, with 17 analysts recommending between $20.27 and $19.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $945.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $957M to a low estimate of $935.85M. As of the current estimate, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $861.28M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $992.58M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $962.83M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.27B and the low estimate is $4.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.