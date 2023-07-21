There Is Still Room For Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) closed at $66.60 in the last session, up 0.56% from day before closing price of $66.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2125457 shares were traded. RIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIO now has a Market Capitalization of 108.58B and an Enterprise Value of 112.91B. As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $80.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIO traded on average about 3.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.40M, compared to 7.28M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RIO is 9.09, which was 4.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.60. The current Payout Ratio is 64.40% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.