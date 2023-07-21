There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

The price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) closed at $41.19 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $40.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2185416 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 525,240 led to the insider holds 24,470 shares of the business.

LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of HP for $630,120 on Nov 07. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 412,778 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Bell John R., who serves as the SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB of the company, sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,700 and left with 117,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.23B and an Enterprise Value of 4.52B. As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $53.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HP traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.32M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 5.08M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HP is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.06. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for HP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.37 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $708.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $770.7M to a low estimate of $676.1M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $550.23M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $702.9M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $809.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $649.3M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 40.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.49B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.