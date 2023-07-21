This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed the day trading at $93.07 down -3.14% from the previous closing price of $96.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2343055 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETSY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 19, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $105 from $120 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Silverman Josh sold 10,425 shares for $83.80 per share. The transaction valued at 873,618 led to the insider holds 14,674 shares of the business.

SCOTT RYAN M. sold 238 shares of ETSY for $19,948 on Jul 05. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 2,406 shares after completing the transaction at $83.82 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $95.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,987,560 and left with 14,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETSY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.48B and an Enterprise Value of 12.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $149.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETSY traded about 3.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETSY traded about 2.98M shares per day. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.34M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.76M with a Short Ratio of 11.76M, compared to 13.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $619.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $637M to a low estimate of $590M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $585.13M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $633.88M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599.28M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.