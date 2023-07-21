Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) closed at $14.47 down -0.82% from its previous closing price of $14.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1249231 shares were traded. TROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tronox Holdings plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Turgeon Jean Francois sold 93,942 shares for $15.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,457,238 led to the insider holds 756,732 shares of the business.

Romano John D sold 73,272 shares of TROX for $1,136,742 on Mar 07. The Co-CEO and Director now owns 768,911 shares after completing the transaction at $15.51 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Neuman Jeffrey N, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 46,985 shares for $15.52 each. As a result, the insider received 729,165 and left with 231,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TROX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.27B and an Enterprise Value of 4.94B. As of this moment, Tronox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROX has reached a high of $17.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TROX has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 155.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TROX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 4.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TROX is 0.50, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 15.40% for TROX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $821.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $910M to a low estimate of $770M. As of the current estimate, Tronox Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $945M, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $847.55M, a decrease of -5.30% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $905M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $777M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.45B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.6B and the low estimate is $3.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.