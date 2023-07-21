Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) closed at $46.57 in the last session, down -1.17% from day before closing price of $47.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23063467 shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UBER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 14, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when KHOSROWSHAHI DARA sold 100,000 shares for $47.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,750,630 led to the insider holds 1,316,243 shares of the business.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA sold 69,975 shares of UBER for $3,148,882 on Jun 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,416,243 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,025 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,351,131 and left with 1,485,167 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBER now has a Market Capitalization of 94.25B and an Enterprise Value of 101.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -53.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $47.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UBER traded on average about 25.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of Jun 29, 2023 were 44.59M with a Short Ratio of 44.59M, compared to 46.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 30 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 35 analysts recommending between $1.73 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 35 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.82B to a low estimate of $8.96B. As of the current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.07B, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.51B, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.78B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.88B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.63B and the low estimate is $38.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.