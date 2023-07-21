Understanding Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s financial health through ratios

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed the day trading at $134.04 down -5.46% from the previous closing price of $141.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9875941 shares were traded. AMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Little Teri A. sold 10,000 shares for $142.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,420,000 led to the insider holds 69,504 shares of the business.

Deane Timothy M sold 7,500 shares of AMAT for $1,029,750 on Jun 09. The GVP, Applied Global Services now owns 100,759 shares after completing the transaction at $137.30 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Nalamasu Omkaram, who serves as the Senior Vice President, CTO of the company, sold 29,444 shares for $124.70 each. As a result, the insider received 3,671,667 and left with 194,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMAT now has a Market Capitalization of 112.56B and an Enterprise Value of 113.58B. As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $146.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMAT traded about 5.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMAT traded about 6.27M shares per day. A total of 843.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 836.58M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.15M with a Short Ratio of 13.15M, compared to 12.9M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

AMAT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.82 and $7.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.41. EPS for the following year is $7.08, with 26 analysts recommending between $8.98 and $5.09.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $6.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.23B to a low estimate of $6.13B. As of the current estimate, Applied Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.52B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.86B, a decrease of -13.10% less than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.65B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.79B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.86B and the low estimate is $21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.