Understanding Core & Main Inc. (CNM) through its ratios

In the latest session, Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) closed at $30.93 down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $31.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678317 shares were traded. CNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Core & Main Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7205.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northcoast on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Schaller John R sold 25,000 shares for $31.96 per share. The transaction valued at 798,892 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Schneider Laura K sold 49,904 shares of CNM for $1,498,388 on Jun 27. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 9,672 shares after completing the transaction at $30.03 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, CD&R Investment Associates X,, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 17,125,728 shares for $28.21 each. As a result, the insider received 483,202,416 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.04B and an Enterprise Value of 6.80B. As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $32.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNM has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 834.44k over the past ten days. A total of 171.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.36M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.26% stake in the company. Shares short for CNM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.36M with a Short Ratio of 9.36M, compared to 10.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 12.54%.

Earnings Estimates

