Understanding PagerDuty Inc. (PD) through its ratios

In the latest session, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) closed at $24.12 down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $24.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1781382 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PagerDuty Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Wilson Howard sold 4,260 shares for $25.03 per share. The transaction valued at 106,628 led to the insider holds 557,046 shares of the business.

Murthy Rathi sold 45,000 shares of PD for $964,800 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 23,375 shares after completing the transaction at $21.44 per share. On May 09, another insider, Tejada Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $29.06 each. As a result, the insider received 2,179,500 and left with 796,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $35.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PD has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 91.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.85M, compared to 9.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 8.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $104.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $104.8M to a low estimate of $103.5M. As of the current estimate, PagerDuty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.25M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $427.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $370.79M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $501.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.84M and the low estimate is $486.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.